Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Gap Up to $35.96

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.96, but opened at $37.39. Discovery shares last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 283,111 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 68,449 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 64,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

