Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DISCA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.10.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. Discovery has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,698.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Discovery by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Discovery by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

