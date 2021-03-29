Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.
NYSE DIN opened at $92.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.02.
In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
