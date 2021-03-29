Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

NYSE DIN opened at $92.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

