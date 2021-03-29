Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

DSSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE:DSSI opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

