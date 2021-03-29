Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.14 ($74.28).

DLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €64.20 ($75.53) on Monday. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of €20.40 ($24.00) and a twelve month high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of €63.67 and a 200-day moving average of €46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 64.91.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

