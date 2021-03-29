Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DGE. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,266.67 ($42.68).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,006 ($39.27) on Thursday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The company has a market cap of £70.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,974.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,848.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 1.46%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Insiders have purchased 559 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,868 in the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

