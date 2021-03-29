Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DVN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,517,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 284.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

