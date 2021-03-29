Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.33

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 307597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

DTEGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

