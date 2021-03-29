Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €58.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.37 ($58.09).

FRA DPW opened at €45.56 ($53.60) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a fifty day moving average of €43.05 and a 200-day moving average of €40.95.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

