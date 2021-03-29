Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €43.80 Price Target at Baader Bank

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €43.80 ($51.53) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on DBAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.92 ($52.85).

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €35.55 ($41.82) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $534.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52 week low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 52 week high of €39.60 ($46.59). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.