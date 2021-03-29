Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $80.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.32.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE:LB opened at $61.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in L Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in L Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.