Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Price Target to $27.00

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSE RAD opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 71.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

