Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $130.42 on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $171.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.16.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

