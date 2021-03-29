Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $130.42 on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $171.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.16.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

