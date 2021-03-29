Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) versus Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Critical Contrast

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) and Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and Solar Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solar Capital $154.71 million 4.96 $56.02 million $1.71 10.61

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Solar Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Solar Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Capital has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Solar Capital pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Solar Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and Solar Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Solar Capital 0 3 4 0 2.57

Solar Capital has a consensus price target of $18.57, indicating a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Solar Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solar Capital is more favorable than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and Solar Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Solar Capital -3.90% 7.19% 3.22%

Summary

Solar Capital beats Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of large cap companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and the Lipper Closed-End Income and Preferred Stock Funds Average. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. was formed on March 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

