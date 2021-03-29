Decentralized Machine Learning Market Cap Achieves $314,735.93 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $314,735.93 and approximately $5,972.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00023058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.76 or 0.00612896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024132 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

