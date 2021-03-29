DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of DaVita worth $28,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 36.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of DaVita by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $108.77 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

