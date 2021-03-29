Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Datum has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $4.94 million and $125,825.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00024915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.49 or 0.00628811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024235 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

