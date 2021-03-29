DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Aegis upped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $20.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $316.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. Analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 177.6% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 380,131 shares in the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

