Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.85.

DRI stock opened at $148.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $149.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

