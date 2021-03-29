Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021 // Comments off

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DANOY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Danone from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded Danone to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.