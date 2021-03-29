Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DANOY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Danone from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded Danone to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

