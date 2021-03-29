Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 251.6% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danakali in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Danakali stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.42. 1,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,553. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38. Danakali has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

