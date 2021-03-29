CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,798 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.09% of CVR Energy worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,101,000 after buying an additional 274,072 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 16,753.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,096,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 63,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 326,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 179,859 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $20.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

