Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 254.8% from the February 28th total of 631,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.74. 7,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. Cutera has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Cutera by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUTR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.