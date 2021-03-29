Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,004 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,138 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

