Crypton Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a total market cap of $761,507.08 and approximately $114.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00023058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00047737 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00218677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $559.20 or 0.00960671 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,536,356 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.