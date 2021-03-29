Crypto Village Accelerator Market Capitalization Tops $8.41 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 34.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for about $0.0886 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $76,784.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.34 or 0.00629387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

