Crypto.com Coin Market Capitalization Hits $5.66 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and approximately $270.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00023160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.28 or 0.00617565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00065929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00023768 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002998 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

CRO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.