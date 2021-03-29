Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$97.06 million during the quarter.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.