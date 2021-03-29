Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $521.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

