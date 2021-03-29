Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of CEQP opened at $26.99 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

