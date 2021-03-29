Crestone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $208.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

