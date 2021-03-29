Crestone Asset Management LLC Invests $8.90 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,901,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 2.4% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.98. 228,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,495,879. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $55,908,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.