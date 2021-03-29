Crestone Asset Management LLC Invests $36.52 Million in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 574,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,519,000. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up 9.7% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,203,000 after purchasing an additional 317,163 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 120,997 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 88,772 shares during the last quarter.

EMQQ traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.81. 1,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,524. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

