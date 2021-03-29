Crestone Asset Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.51. 625,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53.

