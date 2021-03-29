Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 155,000 ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ViewRay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 335,631 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 814,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,957. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $694.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.14.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

