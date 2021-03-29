Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,093 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 52,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $92,908,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cree by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after buying an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Cree by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after buying an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cree by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $66,922,000 after buying an additional 389,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Cree by 6.9% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 421,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of Cree stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.