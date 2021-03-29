Credit Suisse AG Sells 68,085 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,085 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,991,485. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ opened at $45.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.