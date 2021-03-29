Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,020 Shares of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 36.85% of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESNG opened at $60.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

