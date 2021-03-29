Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,460 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 155.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

