Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 693.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.