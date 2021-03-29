Credit Suisse AG Purchases 102,547 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,547 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

SVC stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

