Credit Suisse AG Has $4.45 Million Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of SiTime worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 276,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SiTime by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $111,663.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,733. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITM opened at $100.03 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.97 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

