Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 487.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,867,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 449.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 349,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,984,000 after acquiring an additional 285,587 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $364.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

