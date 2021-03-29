Credit Suisse AG Buys 9,124 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million. Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.