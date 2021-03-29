Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
CRARY opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.84.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
