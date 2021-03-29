Cowen Boosts Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $36.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target upped by Cowen from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTO. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.89.

VSTO opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

