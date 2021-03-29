COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0007

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $195,544.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COVA has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00022833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.10 or 0.00610422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.