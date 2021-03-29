County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.79% of County Bancorp worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICBK shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million. Analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

