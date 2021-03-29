Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Position Cut by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,600 shares during the quarter. Copa comprises 10.6% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $32,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Copa by 270.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

CPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

CPA stock opened at $80.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

