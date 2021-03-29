Contrasting Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) & Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mondi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hino Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mondi has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mondi and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondi N/A N/A N/A Hino Motors 1.01% 2.49% 1.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mondi and Hino Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondi $8.14 billion 1.61 $909.44 million $3.86 14.00 Hino Motors $16.67 billion 0.33 $289.52 million N/A N/A

Mondi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hino Motors.

Dividends

Mondi pays an annual dividend of $2.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hino Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Mondi pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mondi and Hino Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondi 0 2 6 0 2.75 Hino Motors 0 3 0 0 2.00

Summary

Hino Motors beats Mondi on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers. It serves customers in the agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverages, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

